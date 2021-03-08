Jimmy Michael Herndon
KILGORE, TX — Graveside services for Jimmy Michael Herndon, 62, of Tyler, Texas will be held at 12 p.m. on Monday, March 8, 2021 in the historic Danville Cemetery in Kilgore. Arrangements are under the direction of Victory Funeral Services. Jimmy was born 12/11/1958 in Hallsville, and died on 3/2/2021 in Tyler.

