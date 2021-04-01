Jimmy Lynn Lawler Sr.
KILGORE — Graveside services for Jimmy “Bull” Lawler Sr., 63, of Kilgore, TX. will be held 2:30 P.M., Saturday, April 3, 2021 at Kilgore Baptist Cemetery. Public viewing will be held Friday, April 2, 2021 from 3-6 P.M. at the funeral home. Mask are required. Arrangements by Cunningham Funeral Home. Mr. Lawler was born on May 8, 1957 and passed away on Friday, March 26, 2021.
