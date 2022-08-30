Jimmy L Willis
JACKSONVILLE — Jimmy L. Willis, 73, passed away on Friday, August 26, 2022 at Hospice of East Texas after a long battle with cancer.
A funeral service will be held at 10 a.m., Wednesday, August 31, 2022 at Friendship Baptist Church in Jacksonville. Visitation will begin on Tuesday, August 30, 2022 from 5 to 7 p.m. at Autry Funeral Home, Jacksonville.
