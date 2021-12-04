Courtesy Jimmy Gaytan Dec 4, 2021 4 hrs ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Submit An Obituary Funeral homes often submit obituaries as a service to the families they are assisting. However, we will be happy to accept obituaries from family members pending proper verification of the death. Submit Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Jimmy GaytanTATUM — A celebration of the life of Mr. Jimmy Gaytan, 39, of Tatum, will be held at 3:00 pm, Sunday, December 5, 2021 at the Tatum High School Auditorium. Mr. Gaytan passed away December 1, 2021. He was born Aug. 13, 1982. Recent Stories You Might Have Missed Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Tags Jimmy Gaytan Tatum High School Auditorium Pass Away Celebration Recent Stories You Might Have Missed Get Daily Obituary Updates Sent To Your Inbox * indicates required Email Address * First Name Last Name Obituaries Bible verse 12.4.21 Alex Dominguez Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email “Then Jesus declared, ‘I am the bread of life. Whoever comes to me will never go hungry, and whoever believes in me will never be thirsty.’” (John 6:35) Newspaper Ads Subscriber 1/2 Concert Series BlockBuster Package Bulletin Trending Topics Chapel Hill advances to state semifinals with 31-14 win over Little Cypress-Mauriceville PHOTO GALLERY: Jacksonville Christmas Parade Parents of Michigan boy charged in Oxford school shooting Chapel Hill in fourth round of playoffs for first time since 2013 Trial of 90-year-old man accused of setting fire to vacant Tyler home moved to March