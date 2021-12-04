Jimmy Gaytan
TATUM — A celebration of the life of Mr. Jimmy Gaytan, 39, of Tatum, will be held at 3:00 pm, Sunday, December 5, 2021 at the Tatum High School Auditorium. Mr. Gaytan passed away December 1, 2021. He was born Aug. 13, 1982.
 
 

Recent Stories You Might Have Missed