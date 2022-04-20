Jimmy Don Joslin
GRAND SALINE — Graveside services for Jimmy Don Joslin, 81, of Grand Saline, are scheduled for 2 p.m., Thursday, April 21, 2022, at Woodside Cemetery. Mr. Joslin was born April 26, 1940 and passed away April 16, 2022.
Updated: April 20, 2022 @ 4:06 am