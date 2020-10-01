Jimmy Clyde McCoy
 OVERTON — Funeral services are scheduled for Jimmy Clyde McCoy, 85, of Henderson, 11 a.m. Saturday, October 3, 2020, at Union Valley True Gospel Pentecostal Church. Viewing, 1 p.m. - 7 p.m. Friday, October 2, 2020, at Garmon Funeral Home. Arrangements by Garmon Funeral Home, Henderson. Mr. McCoy was born October 19, 1934, in Rusk County, and died September 25, 2020.

