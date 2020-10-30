HOLLY LAKE RANCH — Funeral services are scheduled for Jimmy A. Robards, 88, of Holly Lake Ranch, 2 p.m. Friday, October 30, 2020, at Croley Funeral Home Chapel. Interment, Holly Tree Cemetery. Visitation, 1 p.m. - 2 p.m. Friday, October 30, 2020, at Croley Funeral Home. Arrangements by Croley Funeral Home, Hawkins. Mr. Robards was born May 14, 1932, in Mineola, and died October 26, 2020.
Jimmy A. Robards
