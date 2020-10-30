Jimmy A. Robards
 HOLLY LAKE RANCH — Funeral services are scheduled for Jimmy A. Robards, 88, of Holly Lake Ranch, 2 p.m. Friday, October 30, 2020, at Croley Funeral Home Chapel. Interment, Holly Tree Cemetery. Visitation, 1 p.m. - 2 p.m. Friday, October 30, 2020, at Croley Funeral Home. Arrangements by Croley Funeral Home, Hawkins. Mr. Robards was born May 14, 1932, in Mineola, and died October 26, 2020.

Tags

Recommended for you