Jim David Smith
MURCHISON — Graveside services are scheduled for Jim David Smith, 77, of Murchison, 11 a.m. Thursday, August 13, 2020, at Dallas/Ft. Worth National Cemetery. Interment, Dallas, Texas. Arrangements by Hilliard Funeral Home, Van, Texas. Mr. Smith was born June 24, 1943, in Pampa, and died August 8, 2020.

