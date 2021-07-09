Jewell Stanger
OVERTON — Jewell Stanger 91 of Overton, was born on October 7, 1929 and died on July 7, 2021 in Tyler. Visitation will be Friday, July 9, 2021 from 6-8 pm at Cottle-Pearson Funeral Home in Overton. Funeral services will be Saturday, July 10, 2021 at 11 am at First United Methodist Church in Overton.
 
 

