Jewel Wilson Brown
 LONGVIEW — Funeral services are scheduled for Jewel Wilson Brown, 88, of Longview, 10 a.m. Saturday, November 7, 2020, at Crawford-A. Crim Funeral Home. Interment, Mt. Hope Cemetery. Visitation, 6 p.m. - 8 p.m. Friday, November 6, 2020, at the funeral home. Arrangements by Crawford-A. Crim Funeral Home, Henderson. Mrs. Brown was born August 23, 1932, in Corsicana, and died November 3, 2020.

