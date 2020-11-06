LONGVIEW — Funeral services are scheduled for Jewel Wilson Brown, 88, of Longview, 10 a.m. Saturday, November 7, 2020, at Crawford-A. Crim Funeral Home. Interment, Mt. Hope Cemetery. Visitation, 6 p.m. - 8 p.m. Friday, November 6, 2020, at the funeral home. Arrangements by Crawford-A. Crim Funeral Home, Henderson. Mrs. Brown was born August 23, 1932, in Corsicana, and died November 3, 2020.
Jewel Wilson Brown
LONGVIEW — Funeral services are scheduled for Jewel Wilson Brown, 88, of Longview, 10 a.m. Saturday, November 7, 2020, at Crawford-A. Crim Funeral Home. Interment, Mt. Hope Cemetery. Visitation, 6 p.m. - 8 p.m. Friday, November 6, 2020, at the funeral home. Arrangements by Crawford-A. Crim Funeral Home, Henderson. Mrs. Brown was born August 23, 1932, in Corsicana, and died November 3, 2020.
LONGVIEW — Funeral services are scheduled for Jewel Wilson Brown, 88, of Longview, 10 a.m. Saturday, November 7, 2020, at Crawford-A. Crim Funeral Home. Interment, Mt. Hope Cemetery. Visitation, 6 p.m. - 8 p.m. Friday, November 6, 2020, at the funeral home. Arrangements by Crawford-A. Crim Funeral Home, Henderson. Mrs. Brown was born August 23, 1932, in Corsicana, and died November 3, 2020.
Recommended for you
Get news sent to you!
Sign up to get our newsletters emailed to you.
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
Trending Topics
-
Washmon named Tyler's Most Outstanding Citizen Under the Age of 40
-
No. 1 Carthage rolls to win over Shepherd
-
Tyler police investigate shooting that left two area men in critical condition
-
Police: Shooting death of Bullard man began with "tussle" with accused killer
-
Tyler man accused of pawning off property in elderly couple's home