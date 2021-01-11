Jesus “Jessie” Solis
TYLER - Graveside services will be held at 2:00 p.m. Wednesday, January 13, 2021 at the Lindale City Cemetery with Father Matthew Stehling officiating. A rosary will be held at 6:00 p.m. Tuesday, January 12, 2021 at Caudle-Rutledge-Daugherty Funeral Home in Lindale. Visitation will follow from 6:30 p.m. to 8:30 p.m.

Recommended For You


Tags