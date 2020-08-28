Jessie Mackey
 TYLER — Graveside services are scheduled for Jessie Mackey, 67, of Tyler, 11 a.m. Saturday, August 29, 2020, at Faith Mission Cemetery/Bullard. Viewing, 2 p.m. - 8 p.m. Friday, August 28, 2020, at the funeral home. Arrangements by John R. Harmon Undertaking Company, Tyler. Mr. Mackey was born September 7, 1952, and died August 19, 2020.

