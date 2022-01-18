Courtesy Jessie M. Witt Jan 18, 2022 3 hrs ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Submit An Obituary Funeral homes often submit obituaries as a service to the families they are assisting. However, we will be happy to accept obituaries from family members pending proper verification of the death. Submit Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Jessie M. WittQUITMAN — Jessie Witt, age 90, of Quitman, died January 16, 2022. Graveside service is scheduled for 1:00 PM Wednesday, January 19th at Yantis Cemetery, under the direction of Lowe-Gardner Funerals & Cremations. Recent Stories You Might Have Missed Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Tags Jessie M. Witt Graveside Service Yantis Cemetery Direction Recent Stories You Might Have Missed Get Daily Obituary Updates Sent To Your Inbox * indicates required Email Address * First Name Last Name Obituaries Bible verse 1.16.21 Alex Dominguez Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email “The wind blows wherever it pleases. You hear its sound, but you cannot tell where it comes from or where it is going. So it is with everyone born of the Spirit.” (John 3:8) Newspaper Ads Altice 62857-746701 TMT Altice 62857-749246 TMT Bulletin Trending Topics Tyler receives positive impact from tourists during 2021, has big plans for future Smith County's active cases rise by 20% as transmission rate remains stagnant PHOTOS: MLK Day 36th Annual Interfaith Community Program Clifford Donald Nolley The Blake to bring new assisted living, memory care to Tyler