Jessie Brock Lacy
 TYLER — Graveside services are scheduled for Jessie Brock Lacy, 74, of Tyler, 1 p.m. Saturday, July 25, 2020, at Evergreen Memorial Park. Viewing, 2 p.m. - 8 p.m. Friday, July 24, 2020, at John R. Harmon Undertaking Co. Arrangements by John R. Harmon Undertaking Co., Tyler. Mrs. Lacy was born January 27, 1946, in Center, and died July 15, 2020.

Tags

Recommended for you