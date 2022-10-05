Courtesy Jessica Payne Oct 5, 2022 4 hrs ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Submit An Obituary Funeral homes often submit obituaries as a service to the families they are assisting. However, we will be happy to accept obituaries from family members pending proper verification of the death. Submit Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Jessica PayneQUITMAN — Jessica Payne, 34, of Quitman passed away on October 1, 2022 with her family by her side. A Memorial Service will be held at 3:30PM Thursday, October 6 at Lowe-Gardner Funeral Home with Pastor Joel McMullen officiating. Recent Stories You Might Have Missed Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Recent Stories You Might Have Missed Get Daily Obituary Updates Sent To Your Inbox * indicates required Email Address * First Name Last Name Obituaries Bible verse 10.5.22 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email “Do not boast about tomorrow, for you do not know what a day may bring.” (Proverbs 27:1) Newspaper Ads WHO WE ARE TMT BlockBuster Package Zintex Remodeling Funeral Home Bulletin Trending Topics Abbott: Biden sending National Guard to border is hypocritical Two injured, one killed in Tyler crash Rose City Music Festival headliner, East Texas native Koe Wetzel far from a 'Sellout' Building permits: Sept. 22-29, 2022 Tyler couple arrested after 3-year-old child tests positive for methamphetamine