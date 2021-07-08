Jesse Paul McNeely
TYLER — A memorial service for Jesse Paul McNeely, 17, of Tyler will be held on Saturday, July 10, 2021 at 2:00 p.m. at Stewart Family Funeral Home in Tyler. Jesse was born March 9, 2004 in Bryan and passed away June 30, 2021 in Tyler.
