Courtesy Jesse Lee Mueller Sep 18, 2022 7 hrs ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Submit An Obituary Funeral homes often submit obituaries as a service to the families they are assisting. However, we will be happy to accept obituaries from family members pending proper verification of the death. Submit Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Jesse Lee MuellerHENDERSON — Services for Mr. Jesse Lee Mueller, 29, of Henderson, will be at 4:00 p.m., Saturday, Sept. 17, 2022 at Crawford-A. Crim Funeral Home chapel. He passed away Sunday, Sept. 11, 2022. He was born Sept. 16, 1992. Recent Stories You Might Have Missed Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Tags Jesse Lee Mueller Henderson Crawford-a. Crim Chapel Pass Away Funeral Home Recent Stories You Might Have Missed Get Daily Obituary Updates Sent To Your Inbox * indicates required Email Address * First Name Last Name Obituaries Bible verse 9.17-18.22 Alex Dominguez Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email “Who is wise and understanding among you? Let them show it by their good life, by deeds done in the humility that comes from wisdom.” (James 3:13) Newspaper Ads Multi-Media Marketing Bundle WHO WE ARE TMT Coupon Savings Front Page TMT Best In Town Best In Town - Bank Best In Town - Banker Best In Town Best In Town Best In Town Best In Town Best In Town Best In Town Best In Town Best In Town Best In Town Best In Town Best In Town Best In Town Best In Town Best In Town Best In Town Best In Town Best In Town Best In Town Best In Town Best In Town Best In Town Best In Town Best In Town Best In Town Bulletin Trending Topics 'One-stop-shop': New daycare set to open in Tyler Family-owned barbershop offers unique vibe, traditional services TJC, TVCC set to play in front of ESPN cameras Ruby’s Mexican Restaurant announces plans for fourth location Tyler man accused of severely burning a 4-year-old in bathtub indicted