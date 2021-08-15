Jerry W. Rosemand
GRAND SALINE — Services for Mr. Jerry Rosemand, 75, of Grand Saline, are scheduled for 10 a.m., Tuesday, August 17, 2021, at Bartley Funeral Home. Visitation will be 6-8 p.m., Monday, August 16, 2021, at Bartley Funeral Home.
 
 

