Jerry M. Brown
 TYLER — Funeral services are scheduled for Jerry M. Brown, 71, of Overton, 2 p.m. Tuesday, December 22, 2020, at Crawford-A. Crim Funeral Home. Interment, Crims Chapel Cemetery. Visitation, 5 p.m. - 7 p.m. Monday, December 21, 2020, at Crawford-A. Crim Funeral Home. Arrangements by Crawford-A. Crim Funeral Home, Henderson. Mr. Brown was born June 10, 1949, in Henderson, and died December 19, 2020.

