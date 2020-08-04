TROUP — Visitation for Jerry Lynn Laney, 60, of Troup, 6 p.m. - 8 p.m. Thursday, August 6, 2020, at Troup. Arrangements by Cottle Funeral Home, Troup. Mr. Laney was born May 23, 1960, in Jacksonville, and died July 26, 2020.
Jerry Lynn Laney
