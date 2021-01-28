Jerry Lewis Lacy, Jr.
HOUSTON, TX — Graveside services for Jerry Lewis Lacy, Jr., 75, will be held at 1 p.m. on January 30, 2021 at New Hope Cemetery. Arrangements under the direction of Victory Funeral Services.
Jerry was born March 24, 1945 in Kilgore and departed this life on January 23, 2021.
Viewing Jan. 29 from 2 to 7 pm at Victory via drive-thru.

Recommended For You


Tags