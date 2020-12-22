TYLER — Services will be scheduled at a later date for Jerry Lee Beasley, 70. Arrangements by John R. Harmon Undertaking Co., Tyler. Mr. Beasley was born May 13, 1950, in Whitehouse, and died December 19, 2020.
Jerry Lee Beasley
