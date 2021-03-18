Jerry Jones
TEXARKANA — Gerald “Jerry” Ray Jones age 74 of Whitehouse, Texas passed away on March 11, 2021. Jerry was born May 30, 1946 in Texarkana, Texas. A Memorial Service to celebrate his life will be held at Tyler Memorial Funeral Home Cemetery and Mausoleum on Saturday, March 20, 2021 @ 11:00 AM at the Mausoleum.
 
 