Jerry Jones
TEXARKANA — Gerald “Jerry” Ray Jones age 74 of Whitehouse, Texas passed away on March 11, 2021. Jerry was born May 30, 1946 in Texarkana, Texas. A Memorial Service to celebrate his life will be held at Tyler Memorial Funeral Home Cemetery and Mausoleum on Saturday, March 20, 2021 @ 11:00 AM at the Mausoleum.
