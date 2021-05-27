Jerry “3J” Johnson, Jr.
WHITEHOUSE — Celebration of Life for Mr. Johnson, Jr. will be 11:00 am Saturday, May 29, 2021, at Dale Chapel Baptist Church, Tyler, Texas. Interment to follow at Evergreen Memorial Park, Tyler, Texas. Visitation 12:00 pm - 3:00 pm Friday, at The Tribute Center by Rosewood, Jacksonville, Texas. Mr. Johnson, Jr. was born February 8, 1995 in Tyler, Texas and passed away May 21, 2021.
 
 

Recent Stories You Might Have Missed