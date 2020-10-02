Jerome Williams
 TYLER — Graveside services are scheduled for Jerome Williams, 45, of Tyler, 1 p.m. Saturday, October 3, 2020, at Pleasant Hill Cemetery (Sugar Mount) Frankston. Viewing, 1:30 p.m. - 8 p.m. Friday, , at the funeral home. Arrangements by John R. Harmon Undertaking Co., Tyler. Mr. Williams was born August 12, 1975, and died September 23, 2020.

