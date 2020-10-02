TYLER — Graveside services are scheduled for Jerome Williams, 45, of Tyler, 1 p.m. Saturday, October 3, 2020, at Pleasant Hill Cemetery (Sugar Mount) Frankston. Viewing, 1:30 p.m. - 8 p.m. Friday, , at the funeral home. Arrangements by John R. Harmon Undertaking Co., Tyler. Mr. Williams was born August 12, 1975, and died September 23, 2020.
Jerome Williams
TYLER — Graveside services are scheduled for Jerome Williams, 45, of Tyler, 1 p.m. Saturday, October 3, 2020, at Pleasant Hill Cemetery (Sugar Mount) Frankston. Viewing, 1:30 p.m. - 8 p.m. Friday, , at the funeral home. Arrangements by John R. Harmon Undertaking Co., Tyler. Mr. Williams was born August 12, 1975, and died September 23, 2020.
TYLER — Graveside services are scheduled for Jerome Williams, 45, of Tyler, 1 p.m. Saturday, October 3, 2020, at Pleasant Hill Cemetery (Sugar Mount) Frankston. Viewing, 1:30 p.m. - 8 p.m. Friday, , at the funeral home. Arrangements by John R. Harmon Undertaking Co., Tyler. Mr. Williams was born August 12, 1975, and died September 23, 2020.
Tags
Recommended for you
Get news sent to you!
Sign up to get our newsletters emailed to you.
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
Trending Topics
-
New Mahomes family expecting a child
-
President Trump and first lady test positive for COVID-19
-
Smith County schools see increase in COVID-19, most among staff, students in grades 7-12
-
Local family donates milestone $2.2 million to Breckenridge Village in honor of late son
-
Louie Gohmert donates blood plasma after recovering from COVID-19