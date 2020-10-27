TYLER — Memorial services are scheduled for Jennifer Ann Ekers, 65, of Tyler, 10 a.m. Saturday, October 31, 2020, at Stewart Family Funeral Home . Visitation, 9 a.m. - 10 a.m. Saturday, October 31, 2020, at funeral home. Arrangements by Stewart Family Funeral Home, Tyler. Mrs. Ekers was born April 10, 1955, in Tyler, and died October 23, 2020.
Jennifer Ann Ekers
17 For if, by the trespass of the one man, death reigned through that one man, how much more will those who receive God’s abundant provision of grace and of the gift of righteousness reign in life through the one man, Jesus Christ! (Romans 5:17)
