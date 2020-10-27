Jennifer Ann Ekers
 TYLER — Memorial services are scheduled for Jennifer Ann Ekers, 65, of Tyler, 10 a.m. Saturday, October 31, 2020, at Stewart Family Funeral Home . Visitation, 9 a.m. - 10 a.m. Saturday, October 31, 2020, at funeral home. Arrangements by Stewart Family Funeral Home, Tyler. Mrs. Ekers was born April 10, 1955, in Tyler, and died October 23, 2020.

