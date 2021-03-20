Jennie Melton
LINDALE — Graveside services for Jennie Melton, 90, of Lindale will be held on Sunday, March 21, 2021 at 1PM at Cathedral in the Pines Cemetery in Tyler. Visitation scheduled from 5-7 PM on Saturday, March 20 at Stewart Family Funeral Home in Tyler. Jennie was born October 19, 1930 and passed away March 17, 2021.
 
 