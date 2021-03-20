Jennie Melton
LINDALE — Graveside services for Jennie Melton, 90, of Lindale will be held on Sunday, March 21, 2021 at 1PM at Cathedral in the Pines Cemetery in Tyler. Visitation scheduled from 5-7 PM on Saturday, March 20 at Stewart Family Funeral Home in Tyler. Jennie was born October 19, 1930 and passed away March 17, 2021.
Get news sent to you!
Sign up to get our newsletters emailed to you.
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
Trending Topics
-
Woman who slipped, fell at Longview Aldi awarded $1.4 million
-
Oral Roberts upsets Ohio State; Tyler's Dave Nedbalek serves on ORU staff
-
Regina Goodwyn, MD
-
DPS: "Improperly secured trailer hitch" led to death of Tyler woman involved Toll 49 wreck
-
Gohmert votes against awarding Congressional Gold Medals to police who protected Capitol during insurrection