Jennie Bell Woods
MINEOLA — Funeral service for Jennie Bell Woods have been scheduled for Saturday, April 24, 2021 at 11AM at Mineola City Cemetery, 1830 S. Pacific St., Mineola, Viewing will be held Friday, April 23, 2021, 2:00 PM to 7:00 PM at East Chapel C.M.E. Church, 1011 S.Pacific St., Mineola, TX. Ms. Woods was 73. Entrusted Harmon & Harmon Funeral Associates, Ore City.
