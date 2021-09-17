Courtesy Jeffrey Oneal Jones Sep 17, 2021 3 hrs ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Submit An Obituary Funeral homes often submit obituaries as a service to the families they are assisting. However, we will be happy to accept obituaries from family members pending proper verification of the death. Submit Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Jeffrey Oneal JonesJACKSONVILLE — Jeffrey O’Neal Jones 74, of Jacksonville, Texas entered his Eternal Rest Sunday September 12, 2021. Services Saturday, Sept. 18, 2021 at 11:00 a.m. Rosewood Memorial 5363 N. Jackson St, Jacksonville, Texas. Recent Stories You Might Have Missed Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Tags Jacksonville Texas Eternal Rest Jeffrey Oneal Jeffrey O'neal Jones Jones Memorial Recent Stories You Might Have Missed Get Daily Obituary Updates Sent To Your Inbox * indicates required Email Address * First Name Last Name Obituaries Bible verse: 9.17.21 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email “Who is wise and understanding among you? Let them show it by their good life, by deeds done in the humility that comes from wisdom.” (James 3:13) Newspaper Ads WHO WE ARE TMT NATIONAL POW/MIA Market Coverage NIE Thank You Ad TMT 40 U 40 Nomination Period Bulletin Trending Topics Smith County constable found guilty of official oppression Tyler Legacy forces five turnovers, falls to Allen, 49-28 Tyler attorney gets 18 months in federal prison for not paying employment taxes Five fun things to do in the Tyler area this weekend Police searching for missing 55-year-old Tyler man