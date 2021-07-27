Jeffrey Gerla
TROUP — Jeffrey Jack Gerla, 47, of Troup, Texas, went to be with the Lord on July 20, 2021, in Troup, Texas.
Funeral services for Jeff Gerla will be 2:00 pm, Friday, July 30, 2021, at First United Methodist Church, Troup with Reverend John Thomas officiating. Burial will follow at Griffin Cemetery, New Summerfield.
