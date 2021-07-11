Jeannine Matlock
TYLER — Frances Jeannine Matlock, 90, of Tyler, passed away on Thursday, July 8, 2021. She was born on June 21, 1931 in Hillsboro, Texas. Graveside services will be held on Wednesday, July 14, 2021 at Pleasant Retreat Cemetery in Tyler, under the direction of Jackson’s Burks Walker Tippit Funeral Home.
 
 

