Jean Adams Watson
GRAND SALINE — Graveside services for Mrs. Jean Watson, 84, of Grand Saline, are scheduled for 12 Noon, Saturday, May 1, 2021, at Moore Memorial Gardens, Arlington, under the direction of Bartley Funeral Home, Grand Saline. Mrs. Watson passed away April 24, 2021, in Grand Saline. She was born June 28, 1936 in Oak Grove, near Dekalb.
