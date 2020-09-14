TYLER — Chapel services are scheduled for Janice Richards Drummond, 69, of Henderson, 10:30 a.m. Monday, September 14, 2020, at Crawford-A. Crim Funeral Home. Interment, Tuesday, 1:30 Grove Hill Mem. Park, Dallas. Visitation, 9:30 a.m. - 10:30 a.m. Monday, September 14, 2020, at the funeral home. Arrangements by Crawford-A. Crim Funeral Home, Henderson. Mrs. Drummond was born October 1, 1950, in Dallas, and died September 11, 2020.
Janice Richards Drummond
