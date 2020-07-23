PITTSBURG — A Celebration of Life is scheduled for Janice Oliver, 68, of Pittsburg, 11 a.m. Saturday, July 25, 2020, at Union Chapel Missionary Baptist Church, Pittsburg. Interment, Union Chapel Cemetery, Pittsburg. Arrangements by Johnson Funeral Home, Pittsburg. Mrs. Oliver was born January 12, 1952, in Pittsburg, and died July 19, 2020.
Janice Oliver
