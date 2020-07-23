Janice Oliver
 PITTSBURG — A Celebration of Life is scheduled for Janice Oliver, 68, of Pittsburg, 11 a.m. Saturday, July 25, 2020, at Union Chapel Missionary Baptist Church, Pittsburg. Interment, Union Chapel Cemetery, Pittsburg. Arrangements by Johnson Funeral Home, Pittsburg. Mrs. Oliver was born January 12, 1952, in Pittsburg, and died July 19, 2020.

