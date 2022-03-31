Courtesy Janice Marshall Mar 31, 2022 5 hrs ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Submit An Obituary Funeral homes often submit obituaries as a service to the families they are assisting. However, we will be happy to accept obituaries from family members pending proper verification of the death. Submit Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Janice MarshallJACKSONVILLE — A funeral service for Janice Marshall of Jacksonville, is scheduled at 12:00 noon Saturday, April 2, 2022 at Murphree Cemetery in Evant, Texas. Under the direction of Autry Funeral Home. Recent Stories You Might Have Missed Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Tags Jacksonville Janice Marshall Funeral Service Murphree Cemetery Funeral Home Texas Direction Recent Stories You Might Have Missed Get Daily Obituary Updates Sent To Your Inbox * indicates required Email Address * First Name Last Name Obituaries Bible verse 3.31.22 Alex Dominguez Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email “Surely he took up our pain and bore our suffering, yet we considered him punished by God, stricken by him, and afflicted.” (Isaiah 53:4) Newspaper Ads Health & Human SVC 1/2pg TMT 57th Annual Meeting Bulletin Trending Topics Document: Victim, suspect in weekend Tyler homicide lived in same building Document: Kidnapping suspects allegedly tortured victim, made her call them 'Master' Henderson County sheriff: 6 arrested for aggravated kidnapping, accused of 'severely torturing' woman Police: Additional arrest made in Tyler murder case Construction worker dies after falling through roof at Green Acres Baptist Church