Janice Gray Felty
MINEOLA — Mrs. Janice Marie Gray Felty, 70, of Mineola, passed away May 28, 2021, at her home. She was born April 23, 1951, in Wytheville, Virginia.
Memorial services are scheduled for 1 p.m., Monday, May 31, 2021, at Golden United Methodist Church with Rev. Jim Pickens officiating, under the direction of the family and church.
Memorial services are scheduled for 1 p.m., Monday, May 31, 2021, at Golden United Methodist Church with Rev. Jim Pickens officiating, under the direction of the family and church.