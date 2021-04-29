Janette Jacobs
VAN — Services for Janette Jacobs will be held at 10:00 a.m. on Monday, May 3, 2021 at Union Chapel Cemetery with her son, Cody Murray officiating. Janette Ann Worsham Jacobs was born August 31, 1945 and passed away at the age of 75 on April 28, 2021.
 
 