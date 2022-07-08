Courtesy Janell H. Gill Jul 8, 2022 5 hrs ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Submit An Obituary Funeral homes often submit obituaries as a service to the families they are assisting. However, we will be happy to accept obituaries from family members pending proper verification of the death. Submit Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Janell H. GillMINEOLA — Janell H. Gill, 88, was born October 6, 1933, and died, on July 2, 2022. Visitation will be Saturday, July 9th at 10 a.m. at Cottle-Pearson Funeral Home, Overton and the memorial service will follow at 11 a.m. Recent Stories You Might Have Missed Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Tags Memorial Service Funeral Home Janell H. Gill Recent Stories You Might Have Missed Get Daily Obituary Updates Sent To Your Inbox * indicates required Email Address * First Name Last Name Obituaries Bible verse 7.8.22 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email “As for God, his way is perfect: The Lord’s word is flawless; he shields all who take refuge in him.” (Psalm 18:30) Newspaper Ads WHO WE ARE TMT BIT Promo - Voting Best in Town-Front Pg Combo Bulletin Trending Topics Tyler native takes pride in still driving his first vehicle 50 years later Lori Harvey: Smaller portion sizes are the key to weight loss Things to do in East Texas this weekend Clemmie Lovell Barker East Texas veteran requests 100 cards for his 100th birthday