Janell H. Gill
MINEOLA — Janell H. Gill, 88, was born October 6, 1933, and died, on July 2, 2022. Visitation will be Saturday, July 9th at 10 a.m. at Cottle-Pearson Funeral Home, Overton and the memorial service will follow at 11 a.m.
 
 

