Jane Everett Austin
TYLER — Services for Jane Everett Austin, 89 of Tyler will be held on Wednesday, April 27, 2022 at 11:00 AM at Jackson’s Burks Walker Tippit. Visitation will be on Tuesday, April 26, 2022 from 5:00 to 7:00 PM at the Funeral Home. Jane was married to the late Elmer Austin, Jr. She passed away on April 24, 2022 in Tyler.
