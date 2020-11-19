Jane Ann Lee
 TYLER — Funeral services are scheduled for Jane Ann Lee, 80, of Quitman, 11 a.m. Friday, November 20, 2020, at Forest Hill Baptist Church in Quitman. Interment, Roselawn Cemetery. Visitation, 10 a.m. - 11 a.m. Friday, November 20, 2020, at Forest Hill Baptist Church. Arrangements by Lowe Funeral Home, Quitman. Mrs. Lee was born March 21, 1940, in Quitman, and died November 15, 2020.

