TYLER — Funeral services are scheduled for Jane Ann Lee, 80, of Quitman, 11 a.m. Friday, November 20, 2020, at Forest Hill Baptist Church in Quitman. Interment, Roselawn Cemetery. Visitation, 10 a.m. - 11 a.m. Friday, November 20, 2020, at Forest Hill Baptist Church. Arrangements by Lowe Funeral Home, Quitman. Mrs. Lee was born March 21, 1940, in Quitman, and died November 15, 2020.
Jane Ann Lee
