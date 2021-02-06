James Stacey Harmon
CHANDLER — Chapel services for Mr. James Harmon, 47 of Chandler, are scheduled for 11 a.m. Sunday, February 7, 2021 at the John R. Harmon Undertaking Co. with Rev. Lonnie Ross serving as eulogist (Facial Mask Required). Public viewing will be Saturday from 2-8 p.m. Mr. Harmon was born November 24, 1973 and transitioned January 23, 2021.
