James Sawyer
HENDERSON — James Sawyer was born October 31, 1946 and entered eternal life on March 12, 2021. He was 74 years old.
A graveside service is scheduled at 11:00 a.m. on Saturday, March 20, 2021 at Jarratt Cemetery under the direction of Autry Funeral Home. For full obituary please refer to Autry Funeral Home website autryfuneralhome.com
 
 