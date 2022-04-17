James Sanson Strawn III
TYLER — Services are pending for James Sanson Strawn III, 88, of Tyler. Mr. Strawn was born June 6, 1933 in Minneapolis, Minnesota and passed away April 12, 2022 in Tyler. Arrangements by Stewart Family Funeral Home.
Scattered thunderstorms in the morning, then mainly cloudy during the afternoon with thunderstorms likely. Gusty winds and small hail are possible. High 74F. Winds WNW at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 60%..
Mostly clear skies. Low 54F. Winds NNE at 5 to 10 mph.
Updated: April 17, 2022 @ 2:57 am