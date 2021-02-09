James S. Hardy
TYLER — A memorial service for James S. Hardy will be held on Friday, February 12, 2021 at 1:00 p.m. at First Presbyterian Church in Tyler with Dr. Stuart Baskin officiating. A private interment will be held at Rose Hill Cemetery. James was born September 2, 1931 in Sherman and passed away Saturday, February 6, 2021 in Tyler.

