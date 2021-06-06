James Robert Lee
MT. PLEASANT — Funeral Service will be Tuesday, June 8, 2021 at 11:00am at the First Church of God in Christ, Mt. Pleasant. Burial in Searcy Cemetery under the direction of Tumey Mortuary, Mt. Pleasant. Viewing Monday from 10am -5pm at the funeral home. He was born November 22, 1935 and died May 31, 2021. Online condolences at www.tumeymortuary.com.
 
 

