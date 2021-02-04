Visitation will begin on Wednesday, February 3, 2021 from 5 to 8 p.m. at Autry Funeral Home, Jacksonville.
James Riley Glover
JACKSONVILLE — A service is scheduled at 2 p.m. Thursday, February 4, 2021 at Autry Funeral Home, Jacksonville. Rev. Don Copeland will officiate. J. R. will be laid to rest at Still Waters Memorial Gardens, Jacksonville.
