James Riley Glover
JACKSONVILLE — A service is scheduled at 2 p.m. Thursday, February 4, 2021 at Autry Funeral Home, Jacksonville. Rev. Don Copeland will officiate. J. R. will be laid to rest at Still Waters Memorial Gardens, Jacksonville.
Visitation will begin on Wednesday, February 3, 2021 from 5 to 8 p.m. at Autry Funeral Home, Jacksonville.

Recommended For You


Tags