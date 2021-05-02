James Richard Lambert
TYLER — Services for James Richard Lambert, 89, of Tyler will be held on Tuesday, May 4, 2021 at 10:00 a.m. at Stewart Family Funeral Home in Tyler. Interment will follow service at Tyler Memorial Park in Tyler. Visitation is scheduled from 5-7 p.m. on Monday, May 3 at the funeral home.
