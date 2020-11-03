James Paxton “Jim” Boyd
 LONGVIEW — Funeral services are scheduled for James Paxton “Jim” Boyd, 74, of Longview, 2 p.m. Thursday, November 5, 2020, at Trinity Baptist Church in Lakeport. Interment, Laneville Cemetery. Visitation, 5 p.m. - 7 p.m. Wednesday, November 4, 2020, at Crawford-A. Crim Funeral Home. Arrangements by Crawford-A. Crim Funeral Home, Henderson. Mr. Boyd was born January 5, 1946, in Mineola and died October 31, 2020.

