LONGVIEW — Funeral services are scheduled for James Paxton “Jim” Boyd, 74, of Longview, 2 p.m. Thursday, November 5, 2020, at Trinity Baptist Church in Lakeport. Interment, Laneville Cemetery. Visitation, 5 p.m. - 7 p.m. Wednesday, November 4, 2020, at Crawford-A. Crim Funeral Home. Arrangements by Crawford-A. Crim Funeral Home, Henderson. Mr. Boyd was born January 5, 1946, in Mineola and died October 31, 2020.
