James Mazingo
TROUP — Services for James Walker Mazingo, 68, of Troup, will be held on Saturday, May 1, 2021 at 10:30 a.m. at First Baptist Church Mixon. Interment will be at Siloam Cemetery near Buffalo at 3:00 p.m. Visitation will be held Friday, April, 30, 2021 from 5:00 - 7:00 p.m. at Stewart Family Funeral Home. Mr. Mazingo was born August 26, 1952 and passed away on April 24, 2021.
