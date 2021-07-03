James Leonard Womack
TYLER — Services for James Leonard Womack, 92, of Tyler will be held on Wednesday, July 7, 2021 at 10:00 a.m. at Stewart Family Funeral Home Chapel. Visitation is scheduled one hour prior to service. Burial will follow at Rose Lawn Cemetery. Mr. Womack was born on January 8, 1929 and passed away on July 1, 2021.
